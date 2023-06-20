Most people’s concept of what law enforcement officers do on a daily basis and the dangers they face is heavily influenced by the movies, television shows, books and even newspaper articles they consume.
America’s favorite law enforcement officers — Chuck Norris in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” Mark Harmon in “NCIS,” Mariska Hagitay and Christopher Meloni in the “Law & Order” franchise and everyone else carrying a badge on the airwaves — kick butt, catch the bad guy and unravel intricate crime rings all in a day’s work.
Real law enforcement takes a bit more legwork over the course of time, and the wheels of justice turn slower than an hour-long 9 p.m. TV show.
But the dangers that police officers face as part of routine business, while maybe not always quite as cinematic, are very real. And there’s no better way to fully comprehend it than to experience it.
“In this day and age, with all the changes that have been focused on law enforcement, we wanted to let them see what we actually do,” said Allegany County Sheriff Craig Robertson of his department’s recent Citizen’s Police Academy. “Many people do realize what we do, but we wanted to try to change some of the perceptions out there.
“We wanted to put them in the driver’s seat of being a police officer so they can realize that it is not an easy job. We have to make a lot of split second decisions.”
We think the academy, a free eight-week course that started in early May, is a neat program.
The department allowed citizens to learn about patrol cars, traffic stops, entry and ethics, evidence processing, searches for missing people and the use of firearms from a range of law enforcement professionals, including sheriff’s deputies, K-9 units and more.
Fostering a better understanding of the roles law officers perform not only gives the public a better appreciation of the difficult task enforcement professionals have but it grows trust between the community and law enforcement that makes Allegany County a better and safer place to live.
It sounds like the program has been a success, and we hope that success encourages the sheriff’s office and other police agencies to continue this important community outreach initiative.
