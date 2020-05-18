The spring weather many of us have been anticipating has finally arrived, and the “stay-at-home” orders have been replaced with “safer-at-home,” so we can expect to start seeing more motorcycles on the highway.
Anybody who wonders why a dog loves to ride with its head sticking out the car window must never have ridden a motorcycle.
Riding a motorcycle brings a sense of freedom that is unmatched by just about anything else.
When bikers say, “Let’s get into the wind,” that’s what they’re doing.
And it’s fun — most of the time.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and between May and September an average of 70 people die in motorcycle accidents in Maryland.
From January through April, crashes in Maryland involving motorcycles have declined 10.6% — 214 compared to 238 for the same period in 2019 — even though overall vehicle traffic is down about 45% during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Many accidents involve a car and a motorcycle, and the car driver is more likely to be at fault. Bikers often say their biggest fear is that drivers of automobiles don’t see them. That’s because they’re not looking for them.
Drivers of cars can easily become attuned to looking for other cars, and may actually follow motorcycles more closely than they would another automobile, when it ought to be the opposite. We should give motorcycles more room.
That said, nearly half of all motorcycle accidents don’t involve another vehicle. Failure to control speed and operating while impaired often lead to motorcycle accidents.
As part of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Highway Safety Office recommends these steps to be safe on Maryland roadways.
Tips for drivers:
• Look twice before changing lanes or merging into traffic. Use your mirrors and look over your shoulder to be sure it is safe before merging or changing lanes.
• Yield the right-of-way to an oncoming motorcycle when turning left. Violating a motorcyclist’s right of way can result in three points and a $1,000 fine if you cause a serious injury.
• Give plenty of space. Traffic, weather and road conditions require motorcyclists to react and maneuver differently. All drivers should allow enough room for motorcyclists to maneuver and enough time for themselves to adjust if needed.
• Use care when driving near a group of motorcyclists. Motorcyclists often participate in organized rides involving many riders. Sharing the road with these groups calls for patience and communication. If a driver needs to change lanes or reach an exit, they should signal the intention early and wait for riders in the motorcycle group to create a gap. Do not merge in between groups or riders unless there is enough space to do so safely.
Tips for motorcyclists:
• Gear up before you roll out. Wearing properly fitting motorcycle-specific protective clothing can prevent serious injury in a crash. Over-the-ankle boots, gloves, a protective jacket and pants and a properly-fitted helmet with face shield or protective eyewear are all part of a full gear package. Choose riding gear that increases visibility in traffic in addition to providing protection in the event of a crash. Use bright colors and retro-reflective strips or decals, especially at night.
• Ride so you are seen. There is no one safe place to ride within a lane. Use lane positioning to be seen. Ride with your headlight on.
• Give yourself space and time to react. Allow space for emergency braking and for avoiding a crash. Make lane moves gradually and expect the unexpected.
• Ride sober. Motorcycle riding and alcohol don’t mix. Drinking slows your reaction time, affects your balance, coordination and vision, which can increase your risk of crashing.
• Signal your intentions. Always signal before changing lanes. Avoid weaving between lanes. Flash your brake light when you are slowing down and before stopping.
To operate a motorcycle in Maryland, you must have a motorcycle operator’s license.
Motor vehicle laws apply to all vehicles, regardless of the number of wheels. Whether you’re a rider or a driver, share the road. Be courteous and respect others who have just as much right to be using it as you do.
