When it was announced earlier this week that Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, who died June 29 at age 98, would lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, we couldn’t think of anything more fitting.
Williams, a Quiet Dell, West Virginia, native, was the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
He was a deep well of knowledge, a living legend, who passed through our area from time to time. He was living history, making an impact in the present.
Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor on Oct. 5, 1945, by President Harry S. Truman at the White House. Truman, by Williams’ account, said it was for his “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.”
Just a kid, fresh out of Harrison County, Williams — armed with a flamethrower and supported by four riflemen — stormed seven Japanese pillboxes, destroying them over the course of four hours during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
But, hardly did Williams’ life freeze in amber in that moment. He returned to West Virginia and made his presence felt all over Appalachia.
He worked as a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs counselor for three decades. For his contributions, the VA Medical Center in Huntington was named in his honor.
He started the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit that built Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments throughout the country.
A few years back, Williams spoke to legislators in his home state, commending them on supporting the construction of a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on state Capitol grounds.
“It’s long past time that we, who have privilege of living our lives in a free society, acknowledge those who have experienced loss, that their loved ones are not forgotten,” he said.
And, he shared his story with the youths, taking time out of his busy schedule to visit schools and give World War II and military history lessons to kids.
During a July 4, 2006, march of veterans from Frostburg State University’s Bobcat Stadium through downtown Frostburg, Williams said, “as with all births there is great pain. Those men gave their wealth, belongings and lives to make it so.”
Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, said at a memorial last week in Charleston that Williams always took exception to the notion that he accomplished that feat at Iwo Jima alone. He always acknowledged the other men on his team, some of whom never returned home.
“Woody may be the most genuine person I ever met,” Berger said, noting his unique combination of humility and humor. “He could make you laugh. He could make you care. That was his gift.”
Williams gave and gave, and it’s only appropriate that we as a nation give him back equal honor in death what he showed to us in life.
