Cumberland may be past its heyday, but the old mule towpath, the busy center of the C&O Canal National Historical Park, is probably more vital today than when Kelly-Springfield Tire Co., Westvaco and Celanese Fibers were in full production mode.
It’s easy for locals to take the scenic recreational route for granted, but it has become a magnet for hikers and bicyclists from across the nation and even from other countries. The towpath, coupled with the Great Allegheny Passage, connects Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, with Cumberland smack dab in the middle.
Times-News staff writer Brandon Glass recently reported that the National Park Service will receive $1.8 million to rehabilitate 18 miles of the C&O Canal towpath in Allegany County.
It’s good news when our area gets a return on money generated through taxes. The towpath is a public asset available to everyone, a beautiful swath of nature often within sight of the Potomac River, from which water was drawn to operate the former commercial waterway. At some spots, like Spring Gap, there are concrete launches for kayaks and fishing boats.
Since the pandemic began, more people have headed outdoors — walking and riding bikes — so it’s perfect timing for announcement of the allocation.
The funding breaks down to $12.4 million from the federal government through the Transportation Alternatives Program, $1 million from the Recreational Trails Program and about $3.4 million in state funding through the Maryland Department of Transportation Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.
We weren’t provided specifics, but anyone who covers ground on the towpath on foot or on wheels knows that the elements and steady use take their toll, and some segments of the path are in better shape than others. That’s understandable when there are 184.5 miles to keep open, cutting grass and brush, clearing fallen trees and limbs, grading and replenishing gravel and maintaining toilets, drinking water pumps, picnic tables, grills, fire rings and other features. The cash infusion will cover materials and paychecks.
Funding will also go toward the study and design of bicycle connections in various towns and counties, including Luke in Allegany County, Glass reported.
Cumberland may no longer be a center of industry, but its significance as a recreation hub is beyond dispute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.