As litigation against the pharmaceutical companies responsible for the opioid crisis and the flow of hundreds of thousands of addictive pills into rural Appalachia rolls on, the question of what to do once it’s settled will increasingly come up.
Last week, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a coalition of cities and counties put forth an interesting proposal. The group proposed the formation of a nonprofit foundation helmed by 11 board members — five state appointees and six local representatives from different regions of West Virginia. The attorney general would appoint an executive director to run the day-to-day operation of the foundation.
The proposed foundation would split the money received from the settlements, with 72.5% to the foundation, 24.5% to local governments and 5% being held in escrow by the state. All the money, regardless of allotment, would go toward addressing the opioid crisis.
Morrisey said part of the imperative to form the foundation is to have counties and cities rather than the courts decide how the money is allocated.
All but one of the state’s 55 counties are currently engaged in litigation against the pharmaceutical companies. The lawsuits they’ve brought allege the way the drug manufacturers conducted themselves led to the rampant opioid substance abuse in West Virginia.
Cabell County and Huntington and their suits against massive drug corporations — AmerisourceBergen Corp, McKesson Corp and Cardinal Health Inc. — were the first to go to trial over the addiction epidemic. They are still in limbo, waiting for a verdict in the case.
Of course, in the court of public opinion, these communities have already won. But there are no wins until the lawsuits are settled and the money is being used to help fight addiction.
In April, West Virginia’s lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Endo Health Solutions Inc. will go to trial.
The court system can be a slow moving machine at times in this country, but to quote the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
It makes sense to put the decision of what to do with the settlement money in the hands of those representing the people who have experienced the opioid crisis firsthand.
Communities touched by the over prescribing of opioids know what has and hasn’t worked for them and would now have the necessary financial means to enact those policies to their fullest needed extent.
