At Tuesday’s Canal Place Preservation & Development Authority meeting it was made apparent that the much discussed and debated river park along the Potomac River could realistically receive the funding its advocates have long desired.
Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones visited the city in November and when she was here suggested that local officials ask for around $20 million in funding for the project. That funding would likely come from Gov. Wes Moore’s capital budget.
The park, which would feature a moderate whitewater course, docks for canoes and kayaks, walking trails and a viewing area, is estimated to cost roughly $30 million to complete.
The project already has nearly $6 million in federal funding, with those monies earmarked for trail development and parking spaces.
Officials from West Virginia, some of whom have in the past expressed doubts over the project, have come around to the idea.
For anything to really get moving, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has to sign off on the removal of the dam under the Blue Bridge. Canal Place Executive Director Dee Dee Ritchie told our reporter Greg Larry that officials hope to secure another $6 million that will go to the dam’s removal along with sediment removal in the river.
When and if the project moves from words to actions, it would be a boon for the city and the region.
Like most places where tourism is an important part of the local economy, we constantly fret over how best to walk the thin line between being inviting and not wanting to be absorbed by the pitfalls tourism can sometimes bring.
We often talk about showcasing the natural resources we have going for us in Western Maryland. Should the state funding come through and the project becomes a reality, it will add a big piece to the tourism puzzle for the region. And, our citizens can utilize the river amenities and surrounding trail system and soak in the beauty of the Queen City.
