National politics aside, the only local race that has generated any attention is that of the Allegany County Board of Education where a sizable field of candidates is in the running for one of three open seats.
Who governs the school board is important, whether you have kids in the classroom or not, because the decisions made by the five-member panel help shape the future of education in the county for many years to come.
We feel there are three candidates who are putting students before politics.
After speaking with newcomer Crystal Bender and incumbents Tammy Fraley and Ed Root, it was clear they are the best positioned to help lead the school board through the current COVID-19 pandemic and the search for a new superintendent.
The nonpartisan race also includes incumbent David Bohn and challengers Steve Lewis and Linda Widmyer.
School board seats are staggered so not all of them are open at once. Seats held by Robert Farrell and Debra Frank are not up for election this year.
As part of our endorsement process, we invited the candidates to a 30-minute interview with our Editorial Board. Of the six, three accepted and three declined. Bender, Root and Fraley met with editors and reporters while Bohn, Widmyer and Lewis declined.
All candidates — including those who chose not to participate in the interviews — responded to a set of questions sent to them in advance.
Veteran educator Root has spent a lifetime in Maryland’s school system, including a four-year term on the state school board. Root had retired from the local school board but was brought back when Gov. Larry Hogan appointed him to fill the seat of Wayne Foote, who was forced to vacate his position.
“Education has been my life,” Root said. “It is hard to sit on the sidelines when you see things that need to be done and weren’t being done. That is why I willing to go back on the board when I was appointed by the governor.”
Fraley, the current school board president, spoke about the process of returning students to school in the midst of COVID-19. She said things could be improved.
“I think we can do better,” Fraley said. “The communication needs to be more clear and direct. Sometimes it’s how the information is portrayed. COVID has changed everything. Everyone was so excited when Mineral County said we will have all kids back by Nov. 30. We said all along Nov. 16, but we were getting slammed.”
Challenger Bender will bring a fresh perspective to the board.
“I’m not coming in to say my children are getting a horrible education. I have no agenda,” she said. “I’m not here to change everything up and down or criticize everyone else. I just want to be a part of the process moving forward.”
Two of the candidates canceled their interviews. Lewis said he had an emergency and would be out of town.
Widmyer sent a message saying after researching some issues she “realized that some of the opinions, reporters and editorials of the newspaper do not reflect my personal beliefs.”
Her response begs the question of partiality and open-mindedness on the part of a viable candidate. It would be of our opinion that someone helping shape policy for the future of our children should be open to opinions and differing views.
Bohn took to his Facebook page earlier in the week saying he “declined being considered for the times news endorsement” without providing a specific reason.
And, at least two of the candidates that were interviewed said they have been asked on their social media pages what political party they are affiliated with.
The race shouldn’t be about whether you’re red or blue or making alliances with other candidates. It’s about the best interests of the 8,600 students in the Allegany County school system.
Fraley, Root and Bender will put those kids first.
