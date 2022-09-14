When Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday, it was front page news all over the United States and the world alike. Almost every major television network dedicated hours of airtime to the news.
Already, all of the major TV networks have announced that they will show her funeral on Monday.
Around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries have been invited to attend, according to the BBC. The U.S. delegation will include President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
Carolina Beltramo, a TV analyst at WatchTVAbroad.com, believes it could be the most watched live televised event in history.
It’s a bit odd, however, that the American mind could be so captured by the United Kingdom’s monarchy. Our country was founded in coalescing around the goal of throwing off the yoke placed over it by England. An ocean away, the two countries have been tied at the hip since, whether as enemies or the closest of allies.
That a country which has never had a monarchy would pay so much attention to one is a strange phenomena, but not a new one by any means. Long is the history of American eyes firmly pointed across the pond.
Almost 300 million people watched the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. In 1981, nearly 750 million people in 74 countries watched the wedding of Diana Spencer and now King Charles III, the BBC reported.
According to History.com, around 2.5 billion people watched the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997.
We love celebrities and the royals are celebrity in its most distilled form — famous for the family they were born in, keeping their status and relevancy by being visible.
The monarchy is ostensibly a group of figureheads and a key element of the UK’s tourism strategy. According to the United Kingdom’s tourism board, an estimated 2.7 million people visit Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle combined per year.
After all, a king or queen really adds to the allure of a castle.
The royal family wields no real parliamentary power and are essentially glorified ribbon-cutters. It could be argued they have a sort of soft power of influence, but that means little to none for policy-making.
If nothing else, the obsession is proof of good branding.
