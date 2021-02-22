The poultry industry complex currently taking shape in Hardy County, West Virginia, is another example of a project that seems to have gained approval and gotten started under the public radar.
Residents close to the nearly 100-acre site at Old Fields were apparently kept in the dark and unaware that 20 large chicken houses will be built there until trees were cleared from the land and grading commenced.
Steve Pendleton, a retired state worker, lives next to the sprawling property in the Becky Webb subdivision about five miles from Moorefield, the county seat. He observed site preparation work and hadn’t heard of any new construction projects in the offing. Nobody else in the community of 37 homes had, either.
Pendleton found out that his property borders a tract the county approved a year ago for the farm structures, each of which reportedly can hold up to 50,000 birds at a time, for a total of about 1 million broilers, a type of chicken raised specifically for meat production, on the property at a time. Plans call for the $10 million project to get its large volume of water, up to 100,000 gallons daily, from five newly drilled wells.
A front page story in Monday’s print edition of the Times-News by staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood detailed the speedy approval process and what appears to be a conflict of interest. The developer, Robert Williams, is also a member of the county’s planning commission and sits on the board of directors for the Hardy County Rural Development Authority.
People need to be informed about such large-scale plans, especially when they can adversely affect the qualify of life for residents in the vicinity. That is where newspapers come in, but we can only post or publish what we know about. Information must be collected before we can share the particulars with readers. In the case of the poultry production operation, only a handful of people were in the loop. It’s impossible to object to something when you are unaware it’s in the works.
Virtual meetings and other adjustments because of COVID-19 have had a detrimental effect on news gathering and dissemination. Reporters cover meetings online, but lack of face-to-face interaction and real-time give and take between officials and the public have resulted in fewer opportunities. Attending a City Council, County Commission or Board of Education meeting in person often generated several stories.
The meat and poultry industries offer employment opportunities and provide food, but also can make life nearly intolerable for people living near plants. The production of beef, hogs and chickens results in livestock waste and its accompanying stench, in addition to steady truck traffic and other noise.
It came as a surprise five years ago when the Times-News broke a story about the city of Cumberland quietly soliciting owners and buying houses for the Cumberland Gateway commercial development, also known as the Rolling Mill project. A homeowner spilled the beans and the newspaper spread the word.
Late U.S. Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper is credited with saying, “It’s easier to ask forgiveness than it is to get permission.”
Sadly, some people in positions of authority believe that to be true.
