People of a certain age will likely remember the 1970s TV ad jingle touting “baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.” We would add fireworks to that short list of American favorites.
The Fourth of July is the granddaddy of public pyrotechnic displays, but many of us flock to see the colorful explosions in the sky every chance we get. Anyone who has visited Florida’s Disney World can attest to the spectacle produced there after dark.
Baseball teams also have treated fans to a nice show after some games, including the Altoona Curve, which sadly has canceled its season because of the pandemic.
Skies also are aglow for New Year’s Eve.
These displays are planned and executed by professionals, but fireworks fun can be had at home if done so safely.
State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci again has circulated ways to enjoy commercially sold fireworks while avoiding injury:
• Purchase the fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are considered legal for use in that area.
• Read and follow label warnings and instructions.
• Do not allow small children to use fireworks.
• Do not consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.
• Have a bucket of water or garden hose available.
• Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.
“Fireworks have been a long tradition of the Fourth of July holiday celebrations. Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can enjoy the holiday season,” Geraci said. “By acting responsibly, we can help eliminate fireworks injuries in Maryland.”
According to the National Safety Council, eight people died and over 12,000 were injured badly enough to require medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents in 2017. Half of the injuries were to children and young adults under the age of 20. And while the majority of the incidents were due to amateurs attempting to use professional-grade, homemade or other illegal fireworks or explosives, an estimated 1,200 injuries were from less powerful devices like small firecrackers and sparklers.
Geraci also reminded Maryland residents and visitors that using aerial luminaries, commonly referred to as “sky lanterns,” is prohibited throughout the state.
He said his office frequently receives requests from the public concerning the devices, usually constructed with oiled rice paper on bamboo frames, which are released into the sky. A candle or fuel cell heats the trapped air inside, causing the lantern to rise and float away with air currents. They may travel significant distances before returning to Earth, often before the flame is fully extinguished.
Hopefully, the ban on these small hot air balloons prevents someone from becoming an arsonist by accident.
