It’s time for our yearly reminder to use common sense and keep everyone safe this school year.
Students headed back to classrooms in Mineral County on Friday and Allegany County schools open on Wednesday. Garrett County students get a little longer break with schools opening there on Sept. 5. The summer vacation went by in a blink.
First and foremost among safety precautions is, of course, bus safety. When a bus is stopped and has its flashers going, no matter how late for work you are, don’t pass it, whatever you do.
Not only does that put children in danger of losing their lives, but should you get caught — and you will, there are cameras on the buses specifically to catch violators — you’ll receive a hefty $570 fine and three points on your license. It takes 12 points to have your license revoked in Maryland.
While the pandemic lowered the number of people killed in school bus crashes, it ballooned back to around pre-pandemic levels with 108 losing their lives in 2021, according to the National Safety Council.
From 2012 to 2021, about 30% of those injured in school bus crashes were passengers, and 53% were people in the other vehicle, according to the safety council.
Students are in school to learn, but all the learning in the world doesn’t mean anything if children aren’t safe while they’re doing so.
That’s why it’s really great to see that all 23 Allegany County Public Schools will have qualified security personnel roaming the halls this school year. This comes after the Allegany County Board of Education voted over the summer to increase funding for school security by $250,000.
“Having an officer in every school to me was very, very important,” Robert Farrell, school board president, said. “I know it was important to the other board members. We have that accomplished now, which I think is a real plus. I’ve heard from staff members and teachers and administrators they are tickled about it. It gives them a sense of ease about things.”
A good tip might be to leave a little earlier for work in the morning for the next couple of weeks until we get used to the extra bus and pedestrian traffic.
