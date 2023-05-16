It’s that time of year again. The summer travel season is upon us with the Memorial Day holiday. And it feels like we say it every year, but it promises to be a busy one.
AAA, in its annual Memorial Day report, estimates that over 42 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles for the holiday, which represents a 7% increase from the 2022 holiday weekend.
“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said. “More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”
We’re far enough from the pandemic at this point that travel rates are exceeding pre-2020 levels and on the ever upward trajectory.
AAA says road trips are up 6% over last year with 37.1 million Americans driving to their destinations, an increase of more than 2 million. Gas prices are lower this holiday compared to last year, when the national average was more than $4 a gallon. The national average Tuesday was $3.53.
With the uptick in travelers comes an increase in dangerous road situations. People traveling long distances are more likely to be unfamiliar with the roads they’re traversing, which can lead to uncharacteristic mistakes.
The increase in traffic also leads to an increase in crashes.
In the past month, we’ve experienced at least three fatal accidents in the region that have claimed the lives of four people, including two young brothers from Cumberland.
So, pick your travel times wisely. According to INRIX, a travel data collection company, the busiest day on the road Memorial Day weekend will be Friday, and the lightest day will be Sunday. Officials recommend traveling in the morning and after 6 p.m. to avoid the highest volume of traffic. The peak travel time Friday will be between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. as people are getting off work and onto the roads toward their destinations.
Police will be adding extra patrols as they do each holiday weekend. Be smart and be safe — and look out for the other guy.
