We know that Maryland, as one of the 13 original British colonies that revolted to become the United States of America, is replete with sites of historical significance. Forts or their remains, battlefields and storied buildings connect us to the past.
We did not know, however, until perusing the latest online, emailed version of “The Maryland natural resource,” the Maryland Department of Natural Resources seasonal magazine, about the Sang Run Election House in Garrett County and its operation that spanned a century.
It’s rewarding to learn something new. We were clueless about the little wooden structure, which is the oldest of its kind still standing in the Free State. We discovered that, along with the Friends Store, it was at the center of the community for decades.
The date of its construction is listed as 1872 and people began casting ballots there shortly after the 14th Amendment protected the voting rights of emancipated slaves and other citizens. Women began voting there with the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920. Voters gathered at the diminutive polling spot until 1972 — the first election after the 26th Amendment dropped the voting age to 18.
We found that the one-room election house was situated on the property of the Friend Homestead site, which dates to the early 1800s. The land remained in the Friend family for more than 150 years before being given to the state in 2007 and placed under DNR management.
The property became part of the Youghiogheny River Natural Environmental Area and Deep Creek Lake State Park. In 2017, the tract, including the election house, Friends Store and Friends Delight picnic pavilion, officially became Sang Run State Park.
Weather had taken its toll on the balloon-frame structure over the years, with neglect and vandalism also factors in its deterioration, according to the online profile.
It was stabilized through money and manpower from Deep Creek Lake State Park and community volunteers in 2015 and, in 2018, DNR Engineering and Construction and Maryland Park Service staff assessed the structure in preparation for work to begin in 2019.
Using old photographs as a guide, the cabin-like building was painstakingly returned to its original, circa-1872 look by staff from Deep Creek Lake, Rocky Gap, New Germany and Herrington Manor state parks, and eventually Maryland Conservation Corps crew members.
An Amish-owned sawmill supplied hemlock siding, batten boards and framing lumber. Other local milling outfits produced original pattern trim and an entry door using the correct wood. Period windows with intact glass were found in another building, adding to the authenticity.
Construction methods of the day were utilized and the job wrapped up on April 23. The core crew earned a Maryland Park Service Superintendent’s Commendation Award.
Local residents shared memories during the renewal process. The restored piece of local history will be used for interpretive programs and special events. The pandemic postponed plans for a ribbon cutting by Gov. Larry Hogan in celebration of the “Year of the Woman” centennial of the 19th amendment, but plans call for the event to be held at a later date.
Kudos to all involved in updating this “time capsule” for future generations.
