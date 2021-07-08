Young people who want to continue their education following graduation from high school and their parents have a new option when it comes to trying to come up with enough money to pay for college.
In Maryland, the potential financial assistance comes in the form of COVID-19 vaccinations, since children who become fully inoculated now have opportunties to win some serious scholarship money for help with tuition and other costs.
Residents between the ages of 12 and 17 who receive the required dosage against the illness, whether it be a single shot or two-part vaccine, will be in the running for $1 million in college scholarships through the cleverly named VaxU promotion.
The Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Higher Education Commission will jointly administer the initiative starting on Monday. Two winners will be selected randomly each week for eight weeks.
On Labor Day, four winners will be picked.
While some people will probably consider the offer an act of desperation, we think it’s a great idea. There’s a reason the nasty old coronavirus is on the ropes in Maryland — because the majority of residents of the Free State have decided it was in their best interest, and beneficial to fellow citizens, to follow the advice of health care experts and receive the vaccine. As of Thursday, 75.2% of Marylanders 18 years old and over have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, far outpacing many other states in the union.
“This is an outstanding and innovative approach to incentivize our youth to learn more about the countless higher education opportunities that are available to them here in Maryland,” said James Fielder, secretary of the commission. “We are proud to continue paving the way for access and success of their higher education goals.”
To qualify for the scholarship, students must live and be vaccinated in Maryland.
Each winner will receive a $50,000 scholarship, which covers the equivalent of full tuition and fees at a public, in-state institution of higher education.
The awards will be distributed in the form of a Prepaid College Trust or College Investment Plan from Maryland 529, and can be used in accordance with the guidelines for such programs as follows:
• A four-year Maryland Prepaid College Trust Account will be funded for a winner who is between ages 12 and 14 at the time of the drawing.
• A Maryland College Investment Plan contribution will be awarded to individuals between ages 15 and 17 at the time of the drawing.
Federal COVID-19 relief funds will be used to cover the cost of the scholarship program.
For more, visit the MHEC VaxU Scholarship Promotion website.
The scholarship program will employ the same random number generator that was used for the state’s $2 million VaxCash promotion, which worked through the Maryland Lottery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.