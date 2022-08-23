Just about everyone is back in school for the fall semester at this point — the lone holdout being Garrett County Public Schools, where students will report for their first day Sept. 6.
That being the case, it’s that time of year for a reminder of some commonsense precautions everyone should take.
The most obvious is bus safety. It may be tempting to skirt around a stopped school bus on the way to or from work, but don’t do it.
The monumental risks massively outweigh the minuscule rewards. Any amount of seconds made up in transit is not worth the $570 fine that comes with getting caught in Maryland.
As well as the fine, the driver will face having three points added to their driving record. In Maryland, if you collect eight points, your license will be suspended — pick up 12 or more, and the license will be revoked.
Of course, the worst possible outcome is that a student gets hit in the process. That’s why passing a stopped bus comes with such heavy deterrents. No one wants a life to be lost due to self-centered impatience.
If you’re thinking, as long as I don’t get caught in the moment, no harm no foul — wrong. Buses have cameras placed on their stop-arm that record violators.
According to the National Safety Council, between 2011-2020, 33% of people injured in school bus-related crashes were school bus passengers.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that from 2010-2019, 240 school-age children died in school transportation-related crashes — 92 of which were pedestrians, meaning not on the vehicle at the time of the crash. Over half of students killed in these crashes were between the ages of 5 and 10. The most dangerous times are 7 a.m. to 7:59 a.m and 3 p.m. to 3:59 p.m.
When those lights start to flash and that stop-arm extends, stop at least 20 feet from the bus. It doesn’t matter if you’re behind it or in the other lane coming toward it, just stop. Every time you do, the roads to and from school become just a little safer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.