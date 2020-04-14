It would be prudent for Frostburg to hold its June 2 city election by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. (See: “Frostburg to consider ..., April 13 Times-News, Page 1A.)
There’s no point in tempting fate, which is why some states either have decided to allow citizens to vote by mail or are considering it.
Maryland will have a mail-in primary on June 2, but each county will have at least one location and no more than four available for in-person voting.
Absentee ballots for will be sent to all Maryland voters, who can either mail them or drop them off at certain locations from May 21 through June 2. Absentee ballot applications are being sent to all registered West Virginia voters.
Earlier this month, voters in Wisconsin voted in person after a series of court battles told them they had to do it.
Voters showed up by the thousands and were forced to stand in line, sometimes for hours, while others stayed at home because they were unwilling to risk their health.
The Associated Press reported that many said they requested absentee ballots, but never received them. They also said their state should have postponed its primary the way others have.
The choice between mail-in or in-person voting appears to be determined by party politics.
Democrats fear that having ballot-by-mail-only will somehow disenfranchise minority and other voters such as college students — who experience shows tend to vote for Democrats.
Republicans are fearful of voter fraud, which has long been a controversial topic. This often involves state-ordered requirements for a voter identification, some of which have been invalidated by a court and often are said to target people who probably would vote for Democrats.
The extent of voter fraud depends upon who is talking about it, and statistics on the subject abound (we’ll spare you from them today).
Voterfraudfacts.com says that “Voter fraud myths range from half-truths to outright fallacies.”
It also says “Voter fraud as a general concept is real, individual voter fraud does happen and, furthermore, voter fraud happens on a number of different levels and in a number of different ways.
“The myths about voter fraud tend to lie more with exaggerations of the prevalence of voter fraud types rather than claims to their existence,” it says.
By contrast, The Heritage Foundation says “The United States has a long and unfortunate history of election fraud” and points to 1,088 proven instances of voter fraud that resulted in 949 criminal convictions.
The nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law Works says “Extensive research reveals that fraud is very rare. Yet repeated, false allegations of fraud can make it harder for millions of eligible Americans to participate in elections.”
Voting by mail already was available to all Marylanders who are eligible to vote. All they had to do was request an absentee ballot.
During normal times, only certain voters are eligible for absentee voting in West Virginia. That includes members of the armed forces or merchant mariners who are on active duty, plus people who are physically disabled or living or working some distance from their county seat.
Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington already conduct all elections by mail, and others allow vote-by-mail for some smaller elections (such as Frostburg’s city election).
In such cases, all registered voters receive a ballot in the mail and then follow the indicated procedures for returning it.
Because of COVID-19, most states have adopted some form of stay-at-home requirements that allow people to leave home for certain essential purposes as long as they practice social-distancing.
Voting is one of America’s most essential purposes, but it usually is performed counter to any form of social distancing — which has proven an effective way to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Not keeping our distance has proven to be an effective way of infecting each other.
Voting by mail — by absentee ballot — enables people to perform the essential purpose while practicing safe social-distancing. All things considered, we may be doing it this way for some time.
Who gains and holds political power is often determined by who votes ... but it also can be decided by who does NOT vote, and that is achieved in a variety of ways.
The most effective way to keep people from voting is not allowing them to register to vote. It took separate constitutional amendments to guarantee African-American men and women of any color the right to vote.
This will be a political battleground for as long as there are politics, but it shouldn’t be — not in this country.
Maryland’s leaders have found a way to let its citizens vote without risking their health. Those who govern other states should do likewise.
