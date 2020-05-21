Any number of people have been celebrating the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s overturning of Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order — many of them rushing to fill some of that state’s bars with an enthusiasm that must have resembled the revelry that followed the end of World War II.
They’re likely celebrating for the wrong reason. The stay-at-home order wasn’t vacated because anyone’s constitutional rights were being violated.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is said to be one of the country’s most conservative appeals courts, overturned Evers’ order on grounds that his administration exceeded its authority.
Many bar owners didn’t reopen, and because some of Wisconsin’s local governments quickly issued their own shutdown orders, most establishments are closed once more. Existing local business closing orders were unaffected by the ruling.
Shawn Johnson of Wisconsin Public Radio said this:
“The governor’s administration used powers they felt were granted to them under state law to deal with communicable diseases.
“The legislature, which is controlled by strong Republican majorities here and has regularly tussled with our (Democratic) governor, disagreed and said that they needed to have kind of an up or down vote on these rules before they go out to the public.
“And our court, which is officially nonpartisan but is controlled by a Republican — a conservative — majority, sided with Republicans in this case in a 4-3 decision,” said Johnson.
He said counties were issuing their own orders to deal with the pandemic and said it was strange the court did not give Evers and the legislature time to achieve a compromise.
Several attempts have been made to have courts overturn their states’ stay-at-home orders, but according to The Associated Press, this was the first time a state’s highest appellate court had done so.
A county Circuit Court judge in Oregon threw out that state’s stay-at-home orders on grounds they weren’t valid, but the Oregon Supreme Court quickly stayed his ruling pending a full review of the case.
Ten churches had contended that the social distancing directives ordered by Gov. Kate Brown were unconstitutional.
Baker County Judge Matthew Shirtcliff ruled that Brown’s emergency distancing measures banning in-person worship services weren’t approved by the state’s legislature within 28 days after they were issued and therefore were null and void.
Brown said, “‘From the beginning of this crisis, I have worked within my authority, using science and data as my guide, heeding the advice of medical experts. This strategy has saved lives and protected Oregonians from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no shortcuts for us to return to life as it was before this pandemic.”
Many governors elsewhere, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, are saying much the same.
Business leaders told Bryan Renbaum of MarylandReporter.com that Hogan’s plan to reopen businesses has met with both success and confusion.
It gives local governments flexibility as to how and when they reopen, and they are reacting in different ways. Baltimore City and some counties aren’t lifting restrictions, but others are fully implementing Hogan’s plan and a few are modifying it.
Some business owners told Renbaum they aren’t reopening because they didn’t think it was safe or because it wouldn’t be economically feasible to operate under the restrictions mandated.
One man who owned two haircut shops said Howard County limited service in barber shops and hair salons to one customer at a time. He said he understood the directions from a public health standpoint, but opening under those limitations would be economically ruinous.
Restaurants are still closed except for delivery or carryout in Maryland. One local restaurateur told us he and others in Allegany and Garrett counties are trying to convince Hogan to let restaurants in our end of the state reopen for outdoor dining — as they are allowed to do in West Virginia.
He has been open for carryout and said our end of the state hasn’t been hit nearly as hard by COVID-19 as the metropolitan areas, and social-distancing would be practiced.
Some officials in the metro areas where people are dying in appalling numbers are horrified at the thought of reopening any time soon.
The restaurateur has a point. One size doesn’t fit all. What won’t work in some areas may succeed in others.
We can’t stay closed indefinitely, because if we wait too long there will be little left to reopen. Some businesses may never reopen, and the Restaurant Association of Maryland predicts that about 25% of the state’s restaurants will stay closed.
This is a proverbial work in progress. We’ll have to see what works and what does not. Unfortunately, much of what’s done may be based on political considerations — which is the worst reason to do it.
If there is a sudden outbreak of the coronavirus among the people who threw all caution aside and packed Wisconsin’s bars, we’ll have an excellent idea of what NOT to do.
