Shelves in the child rearing section of grocery stores, markets and large retailers across the country sit near barren of baby formula. Shelves locally are empty, too. We’ve seen multiple posts on social media of people both looking for and offering up formula.
There were already some supply issues when a February recall at an Abbott Laboratories plant in Sturgis, Michigan, over powdered infant formula that was tainted by bacteria exacerbated the problem.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 88.6% of Maryland mothers breastfeed their baby, but only 51.9% of mothers are exclusively breast feeding after three months. So just under half of mothers are supplementing their newborns with baby formula shortly after birth.
The shortage is nothing short of a health crisis for American mothers and their babies.
The Food and Drug Administration is working to get the Michigan formula plant up and running by sometime next week. President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to try to soften the choked supply.
Wednesday night, the House voted on a supplemental funding bill that increased the resources available to the FDA to deal with the issue.
“I proudly voted to improve families’ access to baby formula. The FDA plays a vital role in ensuring formula meets nutritional needs and is manufactured in the safest way possible, and in helping address the current shortage,” said U.S. Rep. David Trone, who represents Maryland’s sixth congressional district. “We must ensure that this critical agency has the tools it needs to quickly get safe formula to parents and babies.”
The baby formula shortage should act as a warning of the potential pitfalls associated with vital industries being run by a few mega companies.
Just four companies make 90% of the baby formula market in the U.S., with Abbott controlling around half.
If one fails — or issues a recall — the whole system can fall out of alignment.
It’s not the first time in the last few years something similar to this has happened. Look no further than the ongoing semiconductor shortages, that have plagued electronics, automotive and other industries.
The chip shortages are a result of bottlenecks in the supply chain, caused by politicking, economic interests and international affairs.
The way the supply chain is currently set up cannot hold. It needs to be rethought and better distributed. The baby formula shortage is not the first, but certainly is the most noticeable because there are lives are on the line.
