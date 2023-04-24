The job market is an incongruent mess. There are simultaneously not enough decent jobs and a glut of decent jobs that no one wants to work.
Our relationship to work in America is changing fast, but rather than focus on the philosophy of what it means to work, let’s focus on the consequences on the ground.
We have a serious shortage of correctional officers in Maryland. A recent report from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the union which represents correctional officers in the state, showed that the state’s prisons are understaffed by more than 3,000 guards.
There is no doubt that being a corrections officer is not for the faint of heart. It’s a dangerous job where harm looms on every shift. It’s not for everybody.
But, our current lack of officers is itself a compounding problem, especially in Western Maryland, where the state’s largest prison, the Western Correctional Institution, and the prison with the state’s most dangerous prisoners, North Branch Correctional Institution, are located.
When there aren’t enough correctional officers, their work becomes even more dangerous.
“Currently, all institutions are operating dangerously, with over 100 inmates to one officer,” the AFSCME Maryland report says. “With staff resources overstretched, conditions for inmates have worsened, and levels of violence have increased while staff are being put at risk.”
WCI opened in 1996 and currently has a capacity of 1,793. NBCI opened in 2003 and has a capacity of 1,471. If we’re going to operate the prisons, the least we can do is ensure the safety of our community members tasked with staffing them.
Former Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration acknowledged that the problem existed but did little to actually solve the issue. We hope the Gov. Wes Moore administration shows more initiative and gets these prisons the staffing they need, so the officers can work in a safe environment.
