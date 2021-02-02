Many people who want to receive one of the vaccinations to ward off COVID-19 are unable because current local demand has outpaced the supply. Some are not in the right age or risk category. But even if there were an abundance of vials containing one of the sought-after formulas and hypodermic needles to deliver them others wish to be excluded.
Despite herculean efforts by scientists and drug manufacturers to produce vaccines that are highly effective through the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed project and the Biden administration’s ambitious goals for “shots in arms,” some people are adamant they won’t permit the new immunity-boosting substances to be injected into their bodies.
There is plenty of misinformation being shared and liked online that bears no resemblance to the truth. Like other accusations and outrageous assumptions, the rumors are badly flawed. Intentional vaccination wrongdoing would take widespread cooperation and multiple levels of participation. Are all government and health care workers and everyone in the fields of research and development out to dupe us or cause harm?
Just the opposite is true, of course. They are united in trying to save lives and get things back to normal.
The website Invisibly recently surveyed more than 5,500 Americans using its online Realtime Research tool to gauge attitudes toward the vaccines.
Hesitancy is widespread, which doesn’t bode well for success in eradicating the virus. Of those responding, 47% said they are unlikely to get vaccinated, including 53% of Black people and 50% of people of Latin-American heritage, while 38% of whites are unlikely to take the required shots or shot.
Forty-four percent of Americans think the vaccines are untrustworthy and 25% of vaccinated individuals said they are unlikely to wear a mask afterward.
Furthermore, the survey showed that 33% of people over the age 55 are unwilling to get the vaccine.
The Journal of the American Medical Association also has reported that Americans are about evenly split.
The Invisibly poll found that willingness to be vaccinated is closely linked to trustworthiness. Of those who trust the vaccines to be safe and effective, 81% said they are willing to be vaccinated. Of those who considered the vaccine very untrustworthy, 80% said they were very unlikely.
Some degree of trust is needed to agree to receive or undergo any medical treatment or procedure. We rely on those who chose health care as their profession to guide us as to which course of action is in our best interests. Doctors are in agreement that the vaccines work and risks are minimal. Thousands of physicians, nurses, emergency technicians and other front-line workers have already been inoculated. The experts believe COVID-19 can be defeated if most people are vaccinated. We trust them and so should you.
