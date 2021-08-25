As cases of COVID-19 rise in the community, fueled by the onset of the Delta variant, the events and festivals we’ve been so looking forward to for the past year and a half are having to put in increasingly strict precautions in order to proceed.
It’s a necessary annoyance and we’ve done it to ourselves. Allegany and Garrett counties have in the past week taken turns having some of the highest seven-day positivity percentages for the virus in the state. Until we pump up our vaccination rate — some of the lowest in the state — and take serious social distancing, event organizers and governmental organizations are going to end up again implementing mandates for us.
One has to imagine after taking note from how other large music festivals have been able to successfully hold their events, the ever-popular DelFest — which had to cancel last year due to the virus — over the weekend announced it would require those planning to attend to be vaccinated and that those between the ages of 4-17 would have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 48 hours of the festival.
“To move forward with a safe event, after consideration and consultation with medical experts and public officials, we have decided to require all adults who attend (or support the festival on-site) to be vaccinated, with testing available for minors,” said Rob and Ronnie McCoury in a letter on the DelFest website. “We encourage you to spread out as much as possible and use your best judgment on masking in outdoor settings.”
It’s the right choice. If we want the events we love to go on, but don’t want to take on the responsibility to protect our friends and neighbors ourselves, someone will take it for us. Plus, no one wants a good time to turn into a super-spreader event. No one wants the thought lingering in the back of their mind they might catch the darn thing while they’re enjoying live jams.
DelFest is a boon to the local economy, bringing in bluegrass aficionados from all over the country and world. The festival is a chance to show off how good we have it, the richness of the culture, here in the beautiful mountains of Western Maryland. To lose it for a second year would be too much.
Some may choose to make the decision to buy a fake vaccination card, even though a real one is free and eminently available to get.
If we don’t improve, this is what life will look like. Schools have had to implement mask mandates that will last until we knock down the positivity rate. If people end up sick and unable to attend or just become weary again of public spaces, our businesses will suffer even more than they already have.
One thing’s for certain, we can’t say “we’ve tried nothing and we’re all out of ideas.” Until we get our act together it’ll be an endless chain of necessary mandates and disruptions of everyday life.
