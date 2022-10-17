We’d like to think the region made the most of this year’s Appalachian Regional Commission conference, which wraps up Wednesday at Rocky Gap Casino Resort.
Attendees, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who serves as the state co-chair of the commission, and Gayle Manchin, the federal co-chair, rode the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad’s crown jewel steam train from Frostburg to Cumberland.
At Frostburg State University on Monday, Hogan, along with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, announced that the ARC was awarding around $47 million to 52 projects throughout the 181 counties in the region. That money included $435,000 to increase internet access to 300 homes in Garrett County by bolstering broadband infrastructure.
“When attracting new families to our county, we’re finding that broadband availability is very high on their list of requirements,” Garrett Commission President Paul Edwards said. “Helping our internet service providers expand their service areas will allow our current residents and businesses to thrive, while attracting new talent to the region.”
Hogan also announced $77 million for upgrades to complete a section of U.S. Route 219 from Grantsville to the Pennsylvania state line. The further infusion of money into the project will, if nothing else, ensure that the project gets enough attention to be completed on the Pennsylvania end.
The governor said the roadway would be dedicated to retiring state Sen. George Edwards, a resident of Grantsville. “After 40 incredible years of service, Sen. George Edwards is retiring this year, so in addition to today’s announcement that we will be building this final phase, it is also my distinct honor to officially dedicate Maryland’s portion of U.S Route 219 to Sen. George Edwards.”
The Appalachian Regional Commission dignitaries also took in some of Cumberland’s downtown atmosphere, stopping by Fore Axes in downtown. And on Tuesday, Hogan hosted a fireside chat at Rocky Gap with Maryland native, Baltimore Orioles legend and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken.
Western Maryland is lit up with fall color now and hosting the 13-state Appalachian Regional Commission put our colors on display. Oftentimes, it takes something being visualized to really get someone to care.
