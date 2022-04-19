Tax cuts are a topic that induces strong emotional responses. They’re good, or bad and have even altered the public perception of a president.
In 1988 during the Republican National Convention, George H.W. Bush said the famous line, “Read my lips: No new taxes.”
It was applauded in the moment — it probably helped the elder Bush get elected president — and in short order became a barbed line aimed at Bush when, as president, he agreed to new taxes to bolster a sagging economy.
Taxes are complicated, often have surprising or unintended effects and are something of a political Rorschach test, but that’s a broader conversation.
The income tax cut the Allegany County commissioners are attempting to come to an agreement on seems to be a simpler proposition.
Commission President Jake Shade proposed dropping the income tax rate from 3.05% to 3%. Commissioner Dave Caporale thought the cut was too steep and wants a smaller cut. There will be a cut, said Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr.
It will end up likely falling in the 3.03% to 3.04% range.
They’re parsing tenths of a percent, which is no small thing as County Administrator Jason Bennett attested. According to him, the county would lose about $100,000 in revenue for every tenth of a percent the income tax rate is reduced.
Given the budget surplus of $4.2 million the county has, the income tax cut can be much more easily stomached, especially when it means more money in people’s pockets.
And, when this tax cut can be done while filling the Allegany County Library System’s budget shortfall, increasing Allegany College of Maryland’s budget and still maintaining some semblance of a budget surplus — in the event something unexpected were to come up — the question should be “why not?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.