Unlike other parts of Maryland that greeted Gov. Larry Hogan’s Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery with reactions that ranged from enthusiasm to trepidation, Allegany County was in no hurry to roll out its plans for reopening the economy.
This indicates to us that some thought — and a sense of caution — went into what our officials produced. (See: “Allegany County releases Roadmap to Reopening,” May 21 Times-News, Page 1A.)
We also learned that although no live DelFest music festival has been scheduled, there would be a virtual DelFest. (See: “McCoury family plans ...,” May 21 Times-News, Page 1A.)
The virtual DelFest began Thursday and will continue Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday on Nugs.TV, Facebook and the DelFest YouTube Channel.
Ronnie McCoury said, “We’ve heard from many folks how much it’s going to hurt not being at DelFest this Memorial Day weekend, so we hope this helps a little.” The McCourys will share some of the great moments of DelFest that have been recorded over the years. “It’s just a small way we can all feel connected this weekend,” he said.
Allegany County’s reopening is based on Hogan’s three-phase plan, which allows local jurisdictions flexibility in applying it. As we have said before, one size does not fit all. Officials in areas of the state that so far are less-affected by the coronavirus should have the latitude to make accommodations that those in seriously impacted areas would be wise to avoid.
Stay-at-home orders in other states are being challenged and for the most part upheld by the courts, and a federal court judge now has rejected a petition for a temporary restraining order against Hogan’s shutdown directive.
U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake denied the petition filed by people who said they had been threatened with arrest if they violated Hogan’s order or objected to having to comply with it, as well as businesses that were deemed non-essential and religious leaders whose ability to hold religious services were affected.
The plaintiffs claimed Hogan violated the Maryland Declaration of Rights by “silencing a legislator who wished to speak about an issue and by refusing to exempt legislators from the prohibitions in his executive orders.” Del. Dan Cox, a Frederick County Republican, said he was threatened with prosecution if he attended a May 2 ReOpen Maryland rally.
Nine ministers and a deacon said they lacked the means to have online or drive-in services and some of their parishioners wouldn’t have been able to watch online services. Two veterans objected to wearing masks because it reminded them of the battlefield in Iraq.
Blake said Hogan made reasonable choices that were informed — if not dictated by — data, science and advice from experienced public health authorities. She said the plaintiffs “minimize the risks of this pandemic but cite no scientific authority.”
The Maryland Daily Record quoted Blake as saying Hogan’s directive was narrowly tailored to protect the public from the coronavirus, which she said constituted “a public health crisis more than any seen for a hundred years.”
Hogan was using emergency powers granted to him by the General Assembly “to slow the spread of the disease and protect the health of Maryland residents,” she said.
The Daily Record said she rejected claims that Hogan’s directives violated the plaintiffs constitutional rights to assemble in groups of 10 or more and hold religious services they deem appropriate.
Blake said the U.S. Supreme Court has held that “The right to assembly and speech may be subject to reasonable time, place and manner restrictions. ... Additionally, under the pressure of great dangers, constitutional rights may be reasonably restricted as the safety of the general public may demand.
“Because of the ease with which COVID-19 spreads and because asymptomatic individuals may spread the virus, a gathering larger than 10 people poses an increased risk that more people will get the virus if one of the attendees has it,” she said.
Hogan’s response to the suit was that he hadn’t placed anyone under house arrest without due process of law or deprived anyone of their rights to free speech and peaceful assembly. Instead, he had acted to halt the spread of a disease that has killed and sickened thousands of Marylanders.
He said the number of Marylanders who died from the coronavirus on the day of the protest cited by Cox outnumbered those who attended the protest.
You can view the Allegany County Roadmap to Reopening by going to https://gov.allconet.org and clicking on COVID-19: State of Emergency Resources, then going to Government Updates and County Releases “Roadmap to Reopening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.