The following editorial appeared in the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, Parkersburg, West Virginia. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
As Gov. Jim Justice touts some roadway successes in the Mountain State — and make no mistake, they ARE better than they used to be, in some places — a study by Forbes Advisor reminds us we’ve still got a long way to go. In fact, the study shows only 69% of West Virginia roads are considered “acceptable,” compared with a national average of 82.2%.
For Forbes’ purposes, that figure was only part of the larger picture in terms of sorting out the best and worst states for teen drivers. It will come as no surprise to anyone familiar with such studies that West Virginia is purportedly the second-worst state in the country for teens. We’ve got the third-highest price for used cars and a significant number of young driver fatal crashes each year.
On the other hand, our gasoline prices are not the worst in the nation, though it may seem that way to some of us. And we have lower than average teen car insurance.
Now, Justice can’t do anything about the price of gasoline, used cars or car insurance; and he can’t do much to help teens remain undistracted and make better decisions behind the wheel. But he can certainly do something about those roads. He’s got the folks working with him convinced, anyway.
“A lot of people start things; the governor is a guy that finishes things. This (connection of Welch to the Coalfields Expressway) is another step along the way to the finish,” said Jimmy Wriston, state Department of Highways Commissioner and state Transportation Secretary. “This has been a long time coming. This is the beginning of the end of getting this done.”
Justice will forgive some of the rest of us if we wonder how long we’ll have to wait between the beginning of the end and across-the-board “acceptable” roads here. The Roads to Prosperity amendment was passed in 2017. It is a testament to the massive amount of work that was to be done that even with our successes we are still falling behind.
Of Roads to Prosperity, Justice said “This will spur economic activity like we’ve never seen before and it will open access to our state that will reap benefits for years to come.”
Truly, West Virginians can’t wait.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.