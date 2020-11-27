Small businesses are often called the lifeblood of the community. They populate buildings on main streets and in the downtowns of cities and towns all over the country. They get to know their regular customers by name and keep money in the community.
Small businesses reflect the character of the community and play host and guide to visitors and tourists, and they’re struggling.
In a survey conducted by CBIZ Main Street Index between Aug. 25 and Sept. 15, it was found that over 43% of small and mid-sized businesses surveyed had experienced significant to severe impacts and were disproportionately affected due to the pandemic.
If the small businesses dry up and wither away, so too does opportunity and town character. These business owners aren’t Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, who have made out like bandits from the pandemic, they’re our neighbors and friends.
That’s why, and it goes without saying but in a manner you feel is safe and within your level of acceptable risk, it is important to support local small businesses today and throughout the holiday season.
The nice part is you don’t necessarily have to shop in-person. Many small businesses have adapted to the changes buying habits, adding online sales to their repertoire. It doesn’t necessarily have to be this Saturday either.
The state of Maryland tries to encourage main street spending and to shop locally each year through holiday season programs. Last month in a virtual press conference, Comptroller Peter Franchot said nearly 30,000 of the state’s 170,000 small businesses have closed for good.
Around the Western Maryland region, communities are holding shop local campaigns and small business Saturdays, too. When you shop local at small businesses in Allegany County from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20, you can get entered into a contest to win a $50 Visa gift card or a $550 grand prize Visa gift card.
Through FrostburgFirst, Cumberland’s Downtown Development Commission and the Downtown Cumberland Business Association, the prizes will be given out each Monday during the period.
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia district is encouraging people to shop local on Saturday. Last year, the program had a record high in spending at $19.6 billion.
“Many small businesses are offering a variety of ways to shop, including ordering online and picking up via curbside. Small businesses need our support more than ever right now,” Karen Friel, SBA West Virginia District director, said.
Times are tough and it will take some time for everyone to recover. But it makes sense to help float an established business with a proven track record that you like, than to hope a new one pops up in its place. We can’t afford to allow the continued hollowing out of Main Street USA.
