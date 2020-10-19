An Associated Press story in our Weekend print edition and on our website focused on small businesses in Winchester, Virginia, and their struggle to survive during these trying times. The article could have been written about any city or town in the United States.
Independently owned establishments are the backbone of commerce across our nation and COVID-19 has posed a grave threat to their survival. Many that were forced to close under gubernatorial orders at the start of the pandemic are still shut down and may never reopen. Owners are trying to adapt, doing their best to keep workers on the payroll and still make some money themselves. Americans who are self-employed find themselves unemployed.
The AP piece pointed out that small businesses normally are a major source of hiring following a recession. They account for nearly half of the U.S. economy’s output and provide a large portion of new jobs.
One in five small businesses have closed over the past six or seven months, it has been estimated, with restaurants, bars, beauty shops and other businesses involving face-to-face contact hit the hardest. Independent home-improvement contractors like electricians, plumbers, and painters also are reeling and trying to make up for lost ground.
Election Day is less than two weeks away and it’s not too soon to think about shopping for gifts to give to family members and friends for Christmas and other seasonal holiday celebrations. Spending money at local businesses now will give them a boost in this pandemic year and help them over a financial rough patch.
With the explosive growth of Amazon and other online shopping options, people who reside in Cumberland and other cities in the region have fewer and fewer bricks and mortar businesses from which to choose. And while Sears, JC Penney and other major retailers close stores, optimistic entrepreneurs continue to launch small businesses in the area offering a wide array of goods and services.
Local merchants are part of the fabric of the community. They own homes here and pay property taxes, just like you. Their children may be enrolled in school with your children or grandchildren. They are neighbors. They need our support now more than ever.
