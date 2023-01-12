The new year meant the start of a new legislative session for the Old Line State. In fact, the 90-day session, which started on Wednesday, is the Maryland General Assembly’s 445th session.
And it promises to be a busy one — they all are. The time for pithy slogans and rubbing elbows is over, it’s time for policymaking to take center stage.
During Wednesday’s activities at the State House in Annapolis, lawmakers were sworn-in and wasted no time in outlining their intentions for the session.
The aftermath of November’s election means that this cycle will be particularly heavy on policy goals that the state’s Democrats favor. Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a Democrat, is unlikely to be as veto-heavy as Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has been during his two-term tenure. All three branches of the state government will be controlled by Democrats. Moore will be sworn in on Wednesday.
House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson said they intend to pursue legislation addressing transportation issues, housing reform, gun control and the regulation of recreational marijuana for starters.
Moore, meanwhile, is focused on filling thousands of vacant government jobs.
Neighboring West Virginia finds itself in a very similar situation as Maryland as both sides of the Legislature and the governor’s office are held firmly by a single party — Republicans.
Gov. Jim Justice wasted no time in unveiling his proposed budget for the new session on Wednesday, one that is a “West Virginia tsunami” in a positive way by his description.
The budget includes cutting the personal income tax in the state by 50% over the next three years, funding for early education teaching assistants, a 5% pay raise for state employees and $100 million for the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
However, there are many things that advocacy groups across the state feel have been left out or are lacking in the proposed budget, like affordable child care and health care.
One thing is sure, the majority party in both states is likely to dash unfettered toward their view of ideal legislating. It’s our job as residents to remind them that we cannot lose practicality for policy.
