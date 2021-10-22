West Virginia is a great state, wild and wonderful even, but we who reside in Cumberland like it just fine here in Maryland. Numerous Times-News employees reside in the Mountain State, and are happy living there and working here.
A handful of men representing residents of Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties in Annapolis apparently don’t see it that way and want to upset the applecart, or at least make some headlines.
The story has been front page news the past several days — a trip by local General Assembly members to Charleston, the capital of the Mountain State, to inquire about the three western counties seceding from Maryland and being annexed by its neighbor. The visit, along with a letter they signed, led West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to say his state is “standing here with open arms” should the longshot proposal meet with success.
Free State Gov. Larry Hogan said he thought the whole thing was a ploy to get attention, and state Sen. Paul Corderman, who represents Washington County, expressed his opposition. By Friday evening, the plan was unraveling, having lost the support of Del. Jason Buckel and state Sen. George Edwards. Dels. Mike McKay and Wendell Beitzel were apparently sticking to their guns.
It’s an issue of great complexity that would affect taxes, state funding, law enforcement, the courts, public workers’ pay and pensions and many other facets of life.
We agree with Allegany County Commission President Jake Shade, who said the scheme makes us look foolish.
Even though as Republicans they are in the minority in the General Assembly, local elected state leaders should concentrate on doing their best to improve life for residents of Western Maryland, instead of trying to create more polarization among their constitutents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.