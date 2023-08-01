It may sound odd to say it — a quick glance at the mountainous landscape would heighten the absurdity — but Cumberland has some serious lack-of-space issues.
The heart of the city is full of historic and old, and occasionally rundown, buildings with little to no room to grow. The buildings are beautiful but not exactly inviting to investment and the growth of business in their current state.
That’s why a redevelopment project like what’s taking place at the McMullen Building is so important — and why it is already garnering interest. It frees up space for both businesses and residents.
Just recently, Queen City Creamery, a Western Maryland staple, announced that it will move its production to the building once it’s complete.
The Creamery, which sells frozen custard and various small bits at a location at 108 W. Harrison St., will keep that location open while manufacturing the custard in the building at 138 Baltimore St.
They join another area mainstay, D’Atri’s, as the second local business to announce a move to the building.
“We are really out of space here,” Rhiannon Brown, co-owner of Queen City Creamery, said. “We are busting at the seams.”
These moves of expansion show a commitment to growing at home.
Businesses want to expand and grow here and it is up to the city to develop locations that can support that desired expansion and growth.
If the McMullen Building can bring such quick investment and use, it shows that we’re ready to grow and that similar projects would be worth investors’ and the city’s time to pursue.
Add that to the massive $16 million Baltimore Street project that is scheduled to be complete next year and it seems Cumberland is open for business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.