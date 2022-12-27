The following editorial appeared in the Register-Herald of Beckley, West Virginia, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
Now that multi-billion-dollar drug companies have settled with the state, having profited handsomely off vulnerable people’s predisposition to addiction and substance use disorders, creating and then feeding the beast that has been and remains a drug abuse crisis, county commissions must put that money to appropriate use — toward drug prevention and treatment programs that have track records of success and not toward an easy, convenient and tantalizing choice of paying their monthly jail bills.
Certainly, spending reward money on the care and keep of elevated inmate populations in regional jails would free up counties to spend other monies to address other monthly bills. But that, a simple, easy response, would miss the point by a country mile.
Regional jails have been overrun with those who have been jailed for or convicted of drug offenses, increasing the cost that counties pay to house inmates. And that is exactly the point.
Clearly, as statistics prove, incarcerations have been on the rise, running on parallel tracks with the number of drug overdose deaths.
Now, our jails are overcrowded, creating other troubling issues as well.
While counties were jamming regional jails with drug offenders over the past several years, OD deaths were going up, not down.
According to the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, which tracks data from January to January, there were at least 1,333 drug overdose deaths in the Mountain State during 2020.
That’s about four deaths a day, every day, and a 51% increase over the 884 overdose deaths reported in 2019.
None of this has been a mere coincidence.
As Dr. Dan Ciccarone, a professor at the University of California San Francisco who specializes in treating opioid addiction, told Mountain State Spotlight in a recent story, “If someone wanted to increase overdose rates, what they would do is simply round people up and arrest them. Because the number one predictor of overdose … is recent release from incarceration.”
But while the funds could be and should be used for breaking the physiological and psychological hold these drugs have on people, there is no guarantee they will be. The contract agreed to by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the state’s local governments and counties allows them to use their shares to pay regional jail fees instead.
That would miss a prime opportunity to heal our communities.
We have learned that we cannot rely on the state Legislature as it has continued to divert funding from public health departments while undercutting harm reduction programs.
With the settlement money in hand, this is, perhaps, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attack the drug epidemic in a meaningful manner at the county level with strategies that, in the end, will keep people alive, out of jail and contributing to society.
Yes, in the long run, this is the way — the smart way, the rational way — to reduce future jail bills while saving lives in the here and now.
