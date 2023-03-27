At times, it feels like infrastructure projects in Western Maryland can get a bit stuck in the mud.
Look no further than the ever-mired Washington Street Bridge repair project.
The span hasn’t been fully operational since 2012 when an inspection led to the discovery of structural issues. The bridge was made one lane before 2016 when it was closed due to further structural issues. It opened briefly, and then it was hit by a train, shuttering it since.
The disagreement over who owns the bridge — the city of Cumberland or CSX Transportation — has been a perfect hole in the donut of responsibility, where each party can set whatever narrative best suits their purpose.
“I want to remind everyone how critical the bridge is,” Washington Street resident Chip English said. “It is terribly important for the emergency vehicles to travel there. We need a one-lane bridge, 10 miles per hour ... we need something.”
English was among several Washington Street citizens who complained to county commissioners at last week’s meeting.
How can you believe in a government’s ability to get anything done when it seems like just fixing a bridge is an impossibility?
One could be forgiven for conjuring up less-than-flattering reasons for the lack of progress — especially when other area bridges are getting repairs.
“I think they (CSX) should fix it at the existing height,” Commissioner President Dave Caporale said. “The big contention was being able to put double stacks through and here it is six years have gone by and there is no sense of urgency; they are just trying to get out of paying for it. But we will do what we can to help.”
Washington Street is home to some of the most ornate residential architecture in the city. Emergency responders have been forced to take a roundabout way to reach some of those homes.
We’re the country of can do. When we set our minds to it, we can accomplish anything. At least, that’s what we tell ourselves. Let’s prove that we can still get things done when push comes to shove.
Find the funding and fix the bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.