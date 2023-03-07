The times they are a-changin’ as Bob Dylan once crooned.
However, unlike Dylan’s attempt at capturing a moment of great social change, we’re just talking about literally turning the clocks forward an hour on Sunday.
Last year, we had reason to think that spring forward time change would be the last. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida had introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, suggesting that eliminating it would reduce crime, the risk of heart attacks and car accidents.
Rubio had reason to suggest that the legislation would reduce car accidents after a 2020 study published in Current Biology found that car accidents rose by 6% during the week after the time shift.
The spring forward, fall back time changes aren’t a solid science, though.
Ben Franklin invented daylight saving time and the United States didn’t adopt it until March 1918, but quickly did away with it after World War I because it was unpopular. President Franklin Roosevelt instituted year-round daylight savings time during WWII and called it “war time.”
The Uniform Time Act of 1966 instituted a permanent yearly turn of the clock.
Rubio’s bill passed the Senate but languished in the House. So this year, we have no such illusions of the spring forward being the last.
Several states are considering legislation but only Arizona and Hawaii don’t observe daylight saving time.
We will bear it and make good decisions in how we react to it. Drive a little more cautiously, get to bed early and enjoy the extra sunshine at night. It’s also a reminder that summer is right around the corner and will be here before we know it.
And, while you turn your clocks forward this Sunday, it’s an excellent time to check your smoke alarms to ensure the batteries are in working order.
It can’t hurt to make something good out of having to change the clocks and lose out on that hour of sleep.
