Former Maryland governor and Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley seems set for the next act in his political career, this time in the federal government — something he had attempted to do previously during his short-lived stint as a presidential candidate in 2016.
President Joe Biden has selected O’Malley to head the Social Security Administration, which is a pretty big task.
The entity has been without a permanent leader for the last two years and faces the prospect of potential insolvency in 10 years’ time, according to projections.
Should the fund be depleted, the government will only be able to pay 80% of the benefits it’s supposed to, according to a report from the Social Security and Medicare trustees.
As far as we can see, being nominated to lead the teetering behemoth, which employs more than 60,000 employees, may be more of a curse than a blessing.
“As mayor of Baltimore and governor of Maryland, he adopted data and performance-driven technologies to tackle complex challenges facing the communities he served,” Biden said.
O’Malley’s popularity waned in Western Maryland and across the state during his governorship, where he championed multiple tax hikes, including personal income taxes paid by high earners, corporate income tax, sales tax, gas tax, tobacco tax and alcohol tax.
“Any nominee for Social Security Administration commissioner must be committed to addressing the program’s solvency issues now, not pass it along to the next administration,” Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said in a statement. “In less than a decade, all current and future retirees will face a 24% cut in Social Security benefits. We need leadership to responsibly solve this fiscal crisis.”
The nonprofit group Social Security Works, which advocates for recipients, urged the Senate to quickly confirm O’Malley.
“Governor O’Malley is a proven champion and fighter. As commissioner, he will be in prime position to persuade Congress to allow SSA to spend just a few percentage points more of Social Security’s $2.8 trillion surplus on administrative expenses, as President Biden has requested,” Nancy Altman, the president of Social Security Works, said in a release.
Should he secure his nomination in the Senate, O’Malley would be tasked with securing stability for an unstable department responsible for assisting more than 66 million Americans a year.
