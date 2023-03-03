Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any ice accretion from freezing rain will result in greater chances for tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&