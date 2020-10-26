Much has changed in the world since the Statue of Liberty was dedicated to great fanfare in New York Harbor well over a century ago, but its status as a global symbol of freedom and opportunity has not.
It was on this date in 1886 that completion of the mammoth neoclassical sculpture, a gift to America from the people of France, was marked by U.S. President Grover Cleveland, the former governor of New York state, and other dignitaries. The celebration featured New York City’s first ticker-tape parade, with tens of thousands of people lining the streets to watch as confetti rained down on the procession.
Originally called Liberty Enlightening the World, the copper colossus is a representation of Libertas, a robed Roman goddess. It rises 305 feet in the air when its concrete pedestal and foundation are included, measuring 151 feet from its base to the tip of the torch, which is held aloft in the statue’s right hand. A tablet inscribed July 4, 1776, in Roman numerals is grasped in its left. A broken shackle and chain lie at its feet, which are positioned to indicate a step forward.
The gigantic female figure quickly became an icon of freedom and of the United States, a silent sentinel for immigrants arriving by ship. It is easily one of the top 10 structures synonymous with our nation, along with the Washington Monument, White House and U.S. Capitol building, among others.
Designed by French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, the metal framework for the statue was built by engineer Gustave Eiffel of Eiffel Tower fame. It was a collaborative effort, with the U.S. paying for the masonry platform, the brainchild of Vermont architect Richard Morris Hunt, and France for the sculpture itself.
The road to completion was long and winding and the project stalled over lack of sufficient funding. Bartholdi actually finished the head and the torch-bearing arm before his design was completed, and those oddities were exhibited at international expositions to gain publicity and financial support.
The statue was manufactured in France, packed into shipping crates and sent overseas before being assembled on the completed pedestal on what was then called Bedloe’s Island, officially renamed Liberty Island in 1956 by an act of Congress.
A constant magnet for tourists over the years, it was administered by the U.S. Lighthouse Board until 1901 and then by the U.S. Department of War. It has been maintained by the National Park Service as part of the Statue of Liberty National Monument since 1933.
Ellis Island, the first U.S. immigration station, opened nearby in the harbor in 1892 and more than 12 million immigrants entered the country there through 1954. The human tide peaked in 1907, with 1.3 million people entering the country through Ellis Island alone.
Immigration has become a contentious issue, but people from around the world still covet what America has to offer and devote their time and energy to trying to legally make a new life here. We are a nation of immigrants and “The New Colossus” has stood as silent witness to its growth and prosperity and hopefully will for many decades to come.
