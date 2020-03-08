It’s bad enough that we had to lose an hour’s sleep today because of the onset of daylight saving time, but tomorrow we’ll get an additional slap in the face.
Because the onset of DST required us to set the clock back an hour, that will have the effect of delaying sunrise for an hour — and that throws off our internal clocks. We are told that we don’t get enough sleep as it is.
Definitely not a good way to start the work week.
Sunrise yesterday — March 7 — was at 6:38 a.m. Today, the first day of daylight saving time, sunrise was at 7:36 a.m. Even though sunrise will seem to have been delayed by 58 minutes, today actually will be two hours and 35 minutes more sunrise than yesterday, but that won’t help us on our morning commute.
The roads will be darker for an hour longer than we had grown accustomed to having them. The risk of dozing off behind the wheel has been enhanced at this time of year by the change to daylight saving time.
Studies indicate that being awake for more than 20 hours can result in an impairment equal to a blood alcohol level of .08 percent, which in Maryland is evidence of driving while under the influence.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says 41% of drivers admit to having fallen asleep at the wheel — one out of every 10 in the last year. One of every five fatal crashes and one in eight crashes resulting in a hospitalization involved a drowsy driver. That’s 1,550 deaths, 71,000 injuries and more than 100,000 accidents annually.
Accidents happen not just when drivers fall asleep at the wheel, but also because drowsy drivers are less aware of their surroundings and can’t react quickly to changing situations.
It’s especially dangerous for younger people. A study of drivers aged 17 to 24 who slept six hours or less each night were 20% more likely to be involved in an accident over a two-year period than those who slept more than six hours. These accidents are most likely to occur when it is dark.
We may not realize that we are drowsy until something suddenly jolts us awake. This is bad enough at work, but when it happens behind the wheel of a car you might not wake up in time.
Especially dangerous is “microsleep,” in which you actually fall asleep for four to six seconds. In four seconds, a car traveling at 55 mph travels more than 100 yards.
The University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus Sleep Disorders Center says drowsy driving is characterized by the following:
• Driving with less than six to seven hours of sleep or if you have been awake for more than 12 hours.
• Yawning frequently.
• Trouble keeping your head up.
• Difficulty focusing, frequent blinking and heavy eyelids.
• Unable to remember the last few miles you drove.
• Missing exits or traffic signs.
• Drifting from your lane, swerving or tailgating.
The risks of drowsy driving are higher if you:
• Take medication that causes drowsiness.
• Drive at night or the early afternoon.
• Consistently have difficulty getting to sleep or staying asleep at night.
• Have untreated disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy or periodic limb movement disorder.
• Drive frequently for long periods on monotonous highways or rural roads.
• Work the night shift, especially when driving home afterward.
• Drive alone.
AAA and the Maryland Department of Transportation say doing these things can keep you alert:
• Get at least seven hours of sleep the night before a long drive or, if possible, take a pre-trip nap.
• Plan your travel for times when you are normally awake. Consider staying overnight rather than driving straight through.
• Drink a caffeinated beverage. It takes about 30 minutes for caffeine to enter the bloodstream, so find a safe place to take a 30-minute nap to allow the caffeine to take effect. Caffeine cannot substitute for sleep (or sober you up).
• Avoid alcohol and allow ample time between taking medication that makes you drowsy and operating a motor vehicle.
• Avoid heavy foods before you drive. “Food coma” is a real phenomenon.
• Stop driving and take a break every two hours or every 100 miles. Pull over in a safe place like a park and ride and go for a brisk walk or take a nap if you become sleepy.
•Tricks like opening the windows, playing the radio, singing or calling a friend on the cell phone to keep you awake (which you shouldn’t do anyway because that involves distracted driving) do not work.
• It also helps to have a traveling companion who can talk to you — but not to the point of distraction.
Remember the old saying: If you snooze, you lose.
