Cellphones and social media have revolutionized the way families and friends connect and keep in touch, but their dark side of misinformation and outright lies has led to armed confrontations, injury and death.
People who spread rumors and stoke fears should be held accountable for the actions when someone is harmed as the result.
In June, hundreds of people marched and rallied in Cumberland to support and advance civil rights in recognition of the national Juneteenth holiday. Prior to the event, someone fired up the rumor mill, telling residents online that several busloads of NAACP and Black Lives Matter protesters were coming from Baltimore to attend and were warned to stay away from downtown that day.
Tifani Fisher, Allegany County NAACP vice president, served as chairperson for the rally, which attracted people of different races, ages, beliefs and social standing. The city police department worked with organizers and also participated and there were no incidents of violence or trouble. No busloads of would-be rioters materialized.
Last weekend, on two separate occasions, armed citizens in Bedford County, Pennsylvania, confronted a group of Black activists on their way to the nation’s capital to commemorate the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. One of the people passing through the area was treated at a local hospital and released after being struck by shotgun pellets from a firearm discharged in his direction. At least one local man was arrested as the result of the racially charged incidents.
Online chatter indicated that Blacks coming to Bedford were going to torch the Bedford County Courthouse.
One online response praised the brave patriots who stood up to protect lives and property against a falsely manufactured threat.
Across the land, tensions have been compounded by similar incendiary posts, which are rapidly shared among gullible users.
There has been widespread rioting and looting in a number of large American cities since the death of George Floyd and other Blacks while in police custody or while being pursued or arrested by law enforcement officers. Many protests are peaceful and others are the polar opposite.
Some people must think destruction of property and felony theft are reasonable responses to the string of police brutality. Armed citizens believe they should assist officers trying to maintain order. Two people are dead of gunshot wounds and the 17-year-old suspected shooter is behind bars following a melee in Wisconsin. That confrontation was reality, not rumor.
But just like yelling “fire!” in a public auditorium is illegal, so should spreading false information that leads to injury or worse. Those who intentially mislead others should be indentified and punished for their actions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.