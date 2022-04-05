Not every new business can be an innovative, one-of-a-kind, world changer that totally upends the status quo — this isn’t Silicon Valley. When the pressure is high to revolutionize the way the world thinks, sometimes you get a Theranos.
When the prior state of being in recent years was few to no businesses and empty storefronts, having anything in a strip mall like the Frostburg Plaza is an improvement.
Those businesses being the likes of Big Lots, Dunkin’ and Goodwill is even better than going from just zero to one. Sure, they’re franchises that are already in the area, but they’re also businesses people often frequent.
Add in that there are local businesses — JR’s Cafe, the golf simulator and Anytime Fitness — that are expected to go in, too, and there is a nice little mix of large chain and small. Why not hit a few golf balls and then take home a new sectional.
What it improves is ease of access in a region where access is critical and often falls short. Our public transit system is not up to its potential, that’s no secret.
Having a car is near as important as having a place to stay. Without having reliable transportation it’s hard to hold down a job, or get supplies from store to home.
Yes, there is a Dunkin’ in LaVale — around 5 minutes away, according to Google Maps — but it’s certainly not a walkable. The same applies to the Big Lots in Cumberland.
They may be in the area in a macro sense, but the barriers to access are not unsubstantial.
Take for example, a Frostburg State University student. Not every student brings a car when they stay on campus. For someone in that position, Cumberland might as well be across the state.
And what do college students like more than most everything? Cheap stuff. Thrifting, the kind done at a place like Goodwill, is a perfect fit for a college student’s thin wallet.
None of these places are reinventing the wheel, but if they didn’t add value to quality of life they wouldn’t be as popular and expansive as they are either.
The Frostburg Plaza is a place we can look to, to see one of the ways in which our empty building phenomena can be solved, and in a way that is productive, even if not world breaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.