While some police departments across the country say they are finding it difficult to enlist new officers and keep the ones already on duty, Cumberland apparently is not, having recently added two young members to its force.
Andrea L. Bennett and Peyton A. Fazenbaker, both of whom graduated from the Maryland State Police Academy in Sykesville in September, took the oath from Mayor Ray Morriss to make their employment official during a meeting of the City Council.
“We are very proud of them,” said Police Chief Chuck Ternent. “They both graduated within the top of their class. Their instructors continually told us how they excelled in all their training. They did very well down there.”
That’s saying something, because the law enforcement boot camp is rigorous, which is necessary. The male and female cadets must learn to react to a variety of dangerous scenarios they may face while wearing a badge. They must learn personal defense methods, specialized driving techniques and become proficient with firearms and other weapons.
It’s not for the physically weak or faint of heart. We know of a trainee who broke her arm during an attack simulation with an instructor.
The new officers’ class stopped and started numerous times because of COVID-19.
Bennett is a resident of Shaft, where she also is a captain with the town’s volunteer fire company. She graduated from Mountain Ridge High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal science from Frostburg State University.
Fazenbaker grew up in Terra Alta, West Virginia, and now makes his home in Frostburg. He previously was employed as a corrections officer with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.
Both have been assigned to the patrol division, riding with senior officers to learn the ropes.
“It’s a tough time right now being a police officer and I applaud you for stepping up for this really important career,” Ternent told them at the meeting.
We salute these two young people and their willingness to stand between law-abiding citizens and the bad guys. It looks as though America will need many more just like them.
