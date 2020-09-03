A family buys an old farmhouse flanked by pasture in an idyllic mountain community. While doing upkeep on the house, they find one of the walls has a termite infestation. However, before they can get it all squared away, a few days later, someone forgets to close a basement door and a soon-to-be mother rat wanders in and finds a nice cozy place to have her brood.
The family is concerned; they now have a rat problem and pour all their effort into clearing that up. By the time they have, their walls are made of Swiss cheese, and crumbling in. Because they didn’t have a rat problem, they had a rat and termite problem.
In early August, Robert Stephens, the health officer with the Garrett County Health Department, remarked during his update to the county commissioners that while a pandemic has swept across the country and now dominates everyone’s headspace, the previous opioid epidemic didn’t magically go away.
In fact, it’s looking like the pandemic has worsened the epidemic. They go together like a bonfire in a fireworks factory. As Garrett has seen overdose deaths climb in the first six months of this year, Allegany County has seen similar worrying trends. From January to July, there were 82 drug overdoses in Cumberland. In all of 2019, there were 90.
It’s seems innate and natural to look at the biggest challenges facing us, in this case COVID-19, and say “before anything else, we must clear this up.” In many cases, that’s not wrong. In a field with many fires, the largest seems an appropriate target of interest. But if we’re not careful, a few of those smaller fires will grow behind our backs.
And don’t get it wrong, things are being done about it. It’s true, the opioid crisis hasn’t been forgotten completely.
Just recently, it was announced Allegany County is the recipient of $424,100 in competitive grant funds to help with opioids and substance abuse issues. It received $112,811 in block grant funds for its opioid intervention team. There’s a $298,700 grant to be used to provide training to educators and health care workers and addictions and detention programs. There’s also a $125,400 grant to assist those who are in substance recovery by providing pre-employment and job placement services to them as they transition to employment.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced West Virginia will receive $43,756,934 as part of its State Opioid Response grants program.
But throwing money alone at a problem doesn’t solve anything, it only makes it a bit more green. It takes mindfulness and caring for one another, even when we can’t see it or it’s “not our problem.” The desire to say “I have my own problems, let the neighbors be the neighbors” is understandable.
Sure, you could say, “that’s a them problem.” No one in my family is experiencing addiction issues — not my problem. Fine. But surely, you’ve had a neighbor that doesn’t mow their lawn. It’s not your yard, but suddenly you care about the presentation of the neighborhood.
Drug depency is one of society’s ills and always has been. Rather than point fingers, it’s better to provide support to those who need it.
