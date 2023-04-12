The Maryland General Assembly wasted no time moving forward with a bevy of wide-ranging pieces of legislation prior to adjourning its 445th session on Monday. Although, that is to be expected when one party holds all three branches of state government and is fairly aligned in priority.
There is always a bit of concern that potential downsides to the legislation that was passed were hardly heard during the process, but now is the time for the legislation to play out — for good or ill.
So what all did the General Assembly pass prior to adjournment? Well, they hit on a bit of everything, including measures for gun control, abortion rights, minimum wage, a framework for the soon-to-be-realized recreational marijuana industry and the expansion of the state’s offshore wind energy capacity.
Lawmakers passed a $62.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year with more than $900 million going to help pay costs in future years of a sweeping education reform law known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
The gun control legislation, which limits where people can carry a concealed handgun in the state, is likely to face challenges from Second Amendment abolitionists.
“I think that this bill ultimately will be much sound and fury signifying nothing when it comes down to its final implementation,” said Allegany County delegate and House Minority Leader Jason Buckel.
The offshore wind power legislation seeks to modernize the state’s electrical grid and increase its energy generation capacity.
Maryland will speed up its scheduled increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour to take effect in January, rather than waiting until 2025 under previous law.
The recreational marijuana market framework set the tax rate on the soon-to-be legally available drug at 9% and established rules for licensing.
Lawmakers also put a constitutional amendment codifying legal abortion on the ballot for the November 2024 election.
Each of Gov. Wes Moore’s 10 major policy goals made it through the legislature in some form, including a service year for young people, health care reimbursements for National Guard members, better access to banking and tax breaks for low-income families.
For a first-term governor still in the infancy of his administration, it has to feel pretty good.
“We are very happy about what we think to be an extraordinarily successful session for us,” Moore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.