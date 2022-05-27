It feels like just yesterday we were shedding thick winter coats for sweatshirts and jeans. And yet, we’re already trading raincoats for swimsuits, trying to find any way to brave the heat.
It’s Memorial Day weekend every year that the roads get a little busier, airports a little more chaotic and vacations hub hotels a little fuller.
Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, but few let that get in the way of their “summer vacation” plans.
One could be forgiven for thinking this will be a down year for summer travel. There’s so much happening, so many headwinds to spending money at the moment, that a staycation might be for the best.
By AAA’s estimation, airfare is 6% more expensive than last year, with today being the most expensive travel day of the weekend. Hotels have increased by about 42% in price.
In Cumberland, on Friday, gas was $4.52 per gallon on average, a full $1.54 more than last year at this time.
However, this year, in spite of outrageous gas prices and inflation, promises to be much the same as any other.
AAA is predicting that around 39.2 million people will travel over 50 miles on vacation over the Memorial Day weekend, which would represent an 8.3% increase over last year.
The company expects that air travel will continue its rebound, as well. It’s up over last year by 25%, which is the second largest increase since 2010.
“Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what’s to come for summer travel,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel, in a release. “Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months.”
The beltway around Washington, D.C., already a zoo in ideal conditions, according to AAA, will see a 77% increase in traffic over the weekend.
Be safe out there. It’s going to be a busy one.
