This weekend is the end of daylight saving time as the clocks fall back an hour on Sunday at 2 a.m. No, not for good, it’ll come back in a few months.
We are closer to a reality, however, where Eastern Standard Time, as it is, could soon be a relic of the past.
Earlier this year, the Senate passed unanimously the Sunshine Protection Act that will make daylight saving time the standard time across the country, with some exceptions. The bill ultimately wilted in the House and approval is not expected before the end of the year.
But individual state legislatures remain undeterred in their opposition to the yearly clock turning tradition. States such as Arkansas, Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Utah, Washington and Wyoming have all passed legislation that signaled their support for the change.
A 2020 study by the journal Current Biology found there is a 6% increase in traffic accidents the week after the time shift.
According to NBC News, other studies have found that there are increases in workplace accidents and injuries following the change and that a permanent switch could lead to fewer pedestrian fatalities.
The reason for adjusting our clocks is to deal with the limited daylight available during the winter solstice, which has everything to do with the rotation of the planet and nothing to do with time.
Those who are early birds will notice their mornings will be a little brighter.
But the majority of the workforce will be entering their jobs as the day breaks and leaving work in the dark of night. No one wants to go months seeing what amounts to mere glimpses of sunlight.
Moving the clocks is just cuckoo. Leaving them be makes all the sense in the world.
Drive safe out there this week.
