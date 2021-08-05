The ball has begun to roll in earnest on a major solar power project in the region, with one of two public comment sessions conducted Tuesday and the second planned for Oct. 19.
An official from Competitive Power Ventures told the company’s side of the story to members of the Maryland Public Service Commission in the virtual hearing, held online apparently out of concerns related to COVID-19 — which is still the norm for many agencies and organizations in these uncertain times.
Naturally, she pointed out all the positive aspects of the proposed development. There was some pushback from a labor union representative concerning the potential for low wages and limited benefits for the workers who will install rows of panels to harness the energy of the sun, but the company representative gave assurances that the firm would comply with any standards required by the state in that regard.
Discussion also turned to stormwater management and the likelihood of detrimental effects on the environment, which is fairly routine leading up to any large-scale operation.
Local leaders have spoken in support of the proposed 175-megawatt Backbone Solar Farm north of Kitzmiller and we have put our faith in the project. Sustainability is an important facet of meeting future energy needs in the United States and around the world.
After hearing a presentation introducing the proposal on March 16, Paul Edwards, chairman of the Garrett County Commission, said, “I think it’s a great idea. I like the location. It makes a ton of sense in a lot of ways.”
It really does appear to be a perfect place for the facility, which would be built on about 2,000 acres at the former Vindex/Arch coal mining site, with solar panels arranged on about 1,100 acres there. Both deep mining and strip mining were performed over the years, removing the precious fossil fuel and leaving behind a virtual wasteland.
Making fresh use of the property would be an ultimate act of recycling.
The developer, which wants to start construction in the first quarter of 2022 and be online by September 2023, has said the facility will be able to power 30,000 average Maryland homes with the energy it produces, more than double the residences in Garrett County.
The sun is a powerful and infinite energy source, and advances have been made to improve collection and storage systems.
Each year, homeowners across the U.S. install panels on their dwellings, lowering their electric bills and earning tax incentives.
Although we cannot see a downside to the proposition at Kitzmiller, residents in the vicinity may have issues with heavy equipment traffic, construction noise and other issues and may lodge complaints to the state PSC in writing or during the next hearing.
While that is their choice and right, we hope the solar farm gains approval in the end and produces clean energy for decades to come.
