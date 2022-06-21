Tuesday was the first day of the summer season, the height of the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.
The sun traced its longest and highest path through the sky. Depending on location, different areas saw different amounts of sun.
In the contiguous 48 states, it ranged from 16 hours in Seattle to around 13 hours and 45 minutes in Miami, according to the Washington Post.
Cumberland saw about 15 hours of continuous sun rays with the sun rising at 5:48 a.m. and setting at 8:46 p.m.
With that in mind, summer brings with it the fairs and festivals season. The Mineral County Fair got underway Tuesday with rides and attractions continuing through Saturday in Fort Ashby, West Virginia.
With COVID restrictions mainly in the rear view, there’s plenty of outdoor events on tap in the coming months.
There are various farmer’s markets, flea markets, concerts, summer camps and even a pretty fancy recently renovated steam train to explore in the region.
The pool at Constitution Park in Cumberland and the Frostburg pool have both officially opened for the season.
The Allegany County Fair and Ag Expo starts July 15 and runs through July 23.
Those parents with young children who have been holding out on vacations for the young ones to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination should know that over the weekend, U.S. regulators OK’d shots for infants through preschoolers under age 5.
Point being, there’s plenty of outdoor fun in the sun-type of events — often cost-free — which is especially good when gas prices remain out of control.
Yesterday being the longest day of the year means today is a minute or two shorter — fractionally so. But that being the case reminds us to not take this fine weather for granted.
It’ll only get shorter from here. By the winter solstice on Dec. 21, we’ll only be getting around nine to nine-and-a-half hours of sunlight — that’s more than a five-hour difference.
Yes, the summer comes with sometimes unbearable heat, but enjoy the sunny days while they’re here. They’ll be gone before you know it.
