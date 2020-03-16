One of our favorite lines from any movie comes from “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” and while it is too colorful to be repeated here it basically translates to “You made a mistake. You trusted us.”
Trusting them is what officials of government at all levels would like us to do. They would like us to believe they have our best interests at heart, but at the same time they like to be secretive because secrecy preserves power.
Power is easier to retain when no one knows what you are doing with it ... which is why Thomas Jefferson said the press would be “the first to be shut up by those who fear the investigation of their actions.”
That’s because the people won’t know what their government is doing unless someone tells them, and the government has repeatedly demonstrated it can’t be trusted to do that.
This is why the Founding Fathers gave us the First Amendment.
The Times-News is joining the observance of Sunshine Week this week. It is a nationwide media effort designed to achieve increased transparency in government.
It is held annually in conjunction with the March 16 birthday of James Madison, the father of the Constitution and a key proponent of the Bill of Rights, which includes the First Amendment.
That amendment preserves Americans’ most important birthrights: the freedoms of religion, speech and the press; and the rights of the people to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances.
The First Amendment has the effect of guaranteeing that the balance of power between the executive, judicial and legislative branches of government also includes the press — which in America is decidedly NOT a function of government or a tool of government, as it is in other countries.
Government insists that it wants transparency, so our legislatures enact Sunshine Laws and Freedom of Information acts.
Government also finds ways to get around transparency. It does this by charging expensive fees for providing information to which people are legally entitled or by creating exemptions from their Freedom of Information acts. Most often, government simply — and conveniently — neglects to tell us what it is doing.
America has always had a few leaders who like to blame the press for the country’s problems. They say the press is disloyal and contributes to dissent, and that it tells the people things they’re better off not knowing and is actually an enemy of the people.
Those who say such things are often in the nation’s highest offices. The press usually looks at these outbursts as positive reinforcement, and an indication that it’s doing what it’s supposed to do. (The quality of your work often can be judged by considering the nature of the people you irritate with it.)
America also has leaders who are diligent and vocal in protecting all of our freedoms, particularly those covered by the First Amendment. They know that America wouldn’t be America without these freedoms, and they are aware that the press is the people’s staunchest ally.
Jefferson was one of the first to realize this. He said it was the duty of the press to “Educate and inform the whole mass of the people. They are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.”
Jefferson also said: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers and be capable of reading them.”
America’s trust in government continues to erode, but so does its faith in the press. Some segments of the media appear to be more concerned with ratings or circulation numbers and advancing a particular ideology than they are with a balanced reporting of the issues. Their news coverage is designed to please the audience they seek to draw.
Responsible segments of the press — including the Times-News — reject this approach. Readers frequently accuse us of being either too liberal or too conservative.
You have a right to know what’s going on in government. We will continue to do our best to keep you posted on how well that right is being respected. Look for more discussions of Sunshine Week on this page in the next few days.
