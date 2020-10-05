People who insist on flying the rebel stars and bars from their homes and vehicles, sometimes in tandem with the American flag, sometimes in lieu of Old Glory, should place a hand over their eyes, rather than their heart, and recite the following: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the Confederate States of America, and to the division, for which it sows, two nations, present and past, with liberty and justice for some.”
It’s too bad so many citizens have seemingly renounced the Stars and Stripes, the current incarnation of the banner that inspired our national anthem and serves as the most visible symbol of the United States of America, instead choosing what is now widely considered a symbol of racism and oppression.
There was an American Civil War, a War Between the States, of that there is no doubt. After years of talk of secession, lawmakers, military leaders, plantation owners and other influential people in the South decided it was time to take action against what they believed were transgressions by the federal government. Residents embraced the brewing insurrection. Many people believe the main cause of the four-year bloodbath was to protect the institution of slavery, while others argue it was all about states’ rights. The economy of the South was driven by agriculture and slaves provided the labor; the end of slavery surely would spell doom for the Southern way of life, it was widely held at the time.
Millions of what had been American citizens in good standing incrementally rallied behind a new government, embracing the separatist cause and eventually wearing uniforms and carrying the weapons of the Confederate States Army. A new president was selected, along with the formation of a Confederate States Congress, with Richmond, Virginia, as the capital city. New money was printed. The United States of America became disunited.
We can only assume that for some people the most recognizable flag of the failed rebellion is a protest of the current state of affairs in America. But for the majority of people of color it is a poke in the eye. Whether it’s on a ballcap, T-shirt or the bumper of a pickup, the message it delivers is, “I am a rebel. I long for a time when Black people did not have equal rights. Those were the days.” For some Americans, evidently, Black lives will never matter enough to furl the inflammatory fabric.
It is their right to self-expression, just as it is perfectly legal to burn or otherwise deface an American flag, but it shows poor taste. Supporters are fond of the slogan, “Heritage, not hate,” but Black people have written letters to the editor equating the Confederate flag with the Nazi flag of Germany. It is that abhorrent.
The men who fought for the South were brave, for sure, facing an enemy with far greater numbers and resources and winning battle after battle and bringing the war to the North. Their families are right to honor their memories even though they were on the wrong side of the conflict.
There are places for flags of the uprising, such as battlefields and other sites where the armies clashed, museums, historical reenactments and Confederate cemeteries.
In the past, several different versions of the Confederate flag were flown at Point Lookout Confederate Cemetery in southern Maryland, where the Potomac River meets the Chesapeake Bay. During the Civil War, the federal government quickly converted a resort there into a military hospital. After the July 1863 Battle of Gettysburg, a sprawling prisoner-of-war camp was established.
By the end of the war, more than 50,000 Confederate prisoners had passed through Point Lookout’s gates, making it the largest prisoner of war facility in the North. The soldiers who died at the prison camp, most from starvation and disease, are buried in a mass grave there. That’s an appropriate place for the flag of what just as well could have been a foreign country. In other settings its appearance is repugnant.
