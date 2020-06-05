The anger and protests that follow the death under questionable circumstances of African-Americans in the custody of white police officers or at the hands of white civilians are understandable and a justifiable demonstration of the American freedom to demand fairness and justice.
The rampages that too often accompany them are not.
What’s different this time is that in some cities, police officers have joined those who are protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after white Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, even after he said he couldn’t breathe and stopped moving. Chauvin has been fired and charged with second-degree murder.
Remember the controversy that ensued when pro athletes began taking a knee during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement?
Police officers in some cities have been taking a knee to show their solidarity with protesters.
They’re saying, “We’re on the same side!” Friendly relations are much preferable to those which are adversarial.
They also know that the tarnishing of one badge tarnishes all badges.
As Seattle’s interim police Chief Carmen Best said during a time of departmental reform, “No one hates bad cops more than good cops. Bad cops give us all a bad name … and the whole organization suffers.”
Here is part of what Donna Fern Edwards, an African-American and former Maryland representative to Congress, wrote in the Washington Post:
“Since my son was in middle school, I have counseled him about how to interact with law enforcement and how to avoid those interactions. I have prayed for him to come home safely as a teen driver, as a college student and now as a young man. Why? Because there seems to be nothing that black sons and daughters can do differently to remain alive.”
Many other African-Americans must feel the same, haunted by memories of a time when blacks frequently were lynched by white mobs. They are convinced that it still happens, if only on a smaller scale.
Maryland Speaker of the House of Delegates Adrienne Jones said, “Policing in America is broken. While we have taken a number of positive steps in Maryland, we can’t be satisfied until every citizen has confidence in their police department. As the mother of two sons, accountability in policing is not just philosophical, it is personal.”
We agree with most of this, but not that policing in America is broken (although in places, some of it is arguably dysfunctional). In many cities, it is solid. Cumberland Police have made an ongoing effort to foster a good relationship with the people they serve and protect, and it has succeeded.
Although each case like that of George Floyd appears to be “history repeating itself,” we should remember these things:
• Not all police officers are looking for an opportunity to brutalize someone, and not all criminal suspects are blameless; some must be physically restrained.
• ALL police brutality — or any abuse of power — is unacceptable, regardless of whom it targets, and must be addressed and punished.
• Not all protesters are vandals, arsonists and looters.
• No single group of people has a monopoly on bigotry, and it’s not a uniquely American phenomenon.
• Many people of all ethnicities, nationalities and creeds aren’t bigoted to any significant degree, but want this awfulness to end, and many of the anti-brutality protesters are white.
• Americans have been trying individually and collectively to fight racism and injustice for at least 60 years; how much progress has been made depends upon whom you ask.
• Reform may be a never-ending process.
Some Baltimore merchants told the Baltimore Business Journal they sympathized with protesters and said they would march with them, but didn’t out of concern for the safety of their businesses.
In cities that include New York, Miami, Washington and Houston, police officers took a knee or walked with protesters and even hugged them ... and were cheered for doing so.
Norfolk, Virginia, Police Chief Larry Boone (an African-American who has devoted his career to improving police-citizen relationships) joined protesters and carried a “Black Lives Matter” sign.
Santa Cruz, California, Police Chief Andy Mills and Mayor Justin Cummings (both of whom are white) took a knee during a protest in that city.
Mills told the Santa Cruz Sentinel that “Our cops are smarter, more aware of personal bias and are more willing to police justly than my generation. Our new generation of Santa Cruz cops are more enlightened about race, and this will help to improve how we police.”
People in the right places are increasingly getting the message and taking it to heart.
Racism and bigotry usually are inherited conditions, handed down from generation to generation.
Most of this may eventually be bred out of us. Until then we can do what Mills’ officers, plus police in other places and many black and white civilians are doing: find a way to connect with those whose skin is a different color and join them in growing out of it.
