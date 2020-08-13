Just as there are people who refuse to wear a face covering despite irrefutable evidence that they slow the spread of COVID-19 between people, there also are individuals who will not wear a seat belt.
Some drivers and passengers in vehicles have said the safety devices are uncomfortable, especially the strap that crosses one’s chest. Others are stubborn and won’t buckle up even though they are knowingly breaking the law. The nonconformists are in the minority, though, with more than 95% of Americans reporting wearing the harnesses every time they take the wheel.
Most folks are obedient, but those who aren’t often pay the ultimate price. Nearly 50% of people killed in motor vehicle accidents are not properly restrained. That’s right, nearly half of the people who lose their lives on the road are unbuckled.
A new report by CoPilot, a car shopping app, examined the high proportion of traffic fatalities in the U.S. that include occupants who were not wearing seat belts.
Maryland bests the national average, with only 4.1% of commuters not restrained, the eighth lowest total in the U.S., but the Free State’s beltless riders still comprise 37.1% of those killed in collisions.
We have seen photos taken at accident scenes that would probably change a few minds. In one, the unrestrained male driver was launched forward by the impact of his pickup striking a utility pole, his body slamming into and bending the steering wheel before pulverizing the windshield. The victim came to rest both inside and outside of the wreckage. A portion of his normally internal parts were outside, too. That was before air bags became standard equipment, but still.
In driver’s education classes, we learned that people inside a car traveling at 70 mph also are moving at the same speed. If the vehicle stops abruptly as the result of a collision, the people continue to hurtle forward unless properly secured.
We have reported on rollover accidents from which the motorists could have walked away that instead proved deadly because they were ejected from the vehicles.
Readers may remember the National Safety Council campaign from 1964 and its jingle:
“Buckle up for safety, buckle up!
Buckle up for safety, Always buckle-up!”
And so on.
The decades-long campaign has paid off, resulting in a steady decline in fatal accidents.
In 2004, more than 19,000 occupants killed in car crashes were unrestrained at the time, compared to 12,426 in 2018.
Men are twice as likely as women to report not wearing a seat belt (8.5 percent compared to 4.2 percent), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and males are also about 2.5 times as likely as women to die in car crashes, based on traffic fatality data collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2016 to 2018. Statistics show that among all occupants killed in car crashes, men are about three times as likely as women to have been beltless.
Some folks grow belligerent over mandates that serve the common good — like wearing seat belts, motorcycle helmets, and now masks.
Just as parents teach their young children not to touch firearms, cigarette lighters and other items that can cause them harm, so too should they make certain everyone is strapped in before leaving the house, even on a short trip.
Setting a good example by using safety belts will stick with a youngster as they grow up and could one day very well save their life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.